Volunteers will leave information urging South Tucson residents to complete Census

Volunteers with two Hispanic organizations will canvass South Tucson on Saturday morning, Sept. 12, urging residents to participate in the Census.
Chicanos por la Causa and League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, volunteers will leave door hangars at residences with information about the Census, including the agency's website and telephone numbers to complete the survey by phone.
This canvass is a no-contact outreach effort because of the pandemic. Social distancing will be practiced, but if volunteers have an opportunity to speak to residents they will explain the importance of the Census count and its confidentiality, said organizers in a news release.
There are about two weeks left to complete the survey. South Tucson elected officials will also canvass the neighborhoods.
"For each person counted in Arizona, the state receives $2,959 in federal funding," said Brenda Estrada, state LULAC director. She said "that totals more than $20 billion per year."
Lydia Aranda, president of Southern Arizona Chicanos por la Causa, said "ensuring an accurate count is part of our CPLC mission when we say that we drive economic and political empowerment."
"When communities respond to the Census, they take part in forming the future of their communities," Aranda said.
Volunteers will gather at 9 a.m. at South Tucson City Hall, 1601 S. Sixth Ave., in the courtyard before they begin to walk the neighborhoods.
"An accurate Census count will have a tremendous impact on our state and local communities for the next decade, from funding to political representation," said Richard Estrada III, national LULAC youth president.
