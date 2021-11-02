 Skip to main content
Voters pass Tucson's $15 minimum wage proposition
Tucson Fight for $15 led the initiative to get Proposition 206 on the November ballot. 

 C.J. Boyd

Tucson's minimum wage will be gradually increased to $15 an hour after city voters approved the pay measure on Tuesday.

About 60% of tallied responses voted 'yes' for Proposition 206 — the ballot initiative to gradually raise Tucson’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025 — while about 32% of voters voted 'no', according to unofficial general election results released by the Tucson City Clerk’s office Tuesday night. Nearly 8% of voters didn't submit a vote on the item. 

The proposition would first increase the minimum wage to $13 in April 2022 and eventually reach $15 in January 2025. After that, wages would increase based on the rate of inflation.

Arizona’s current minimum wage is $12.15 an hour, and the Prop. 206 group estimates about 85,000 city residents would get raises if the initiative passes.

The proposed ordinance also calls for the city to set up an office to investigate complaints from employees who believe they haven’t been paid properly while giving jurisdiction to the City Court to hear civil cases alleging violation of the measure.

Proponents of the initiative say the minimum wage raise is long overdue to keep up with the cost of living in Tucson, while opponents say the measure would create an administrative burden on business owners. 

Prop 206 also impacts tipped workers. State law allows tipped workers to be paid $3 less than non-tipped workers, and the bill would maintain that difference by allowing tipped workers to earn $12 an hour when minimum wage reaches $15.

The measure also requires workers scheduled for at least three hours who have their shift canceled with less than 24 hours' notice to be compensated for three hours’ worth of pay.

Contact reporter Nicole Ludden at nludden@tucson.com

