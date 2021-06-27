Walnut Fire in Cochise County tops 10,000 acres

The Walnut Fire in Cochise County has grown to approximately 10,650 acres with about 56% containment, officials said Sunday.

The lightning-caused fire burning in Little Dragoon Mountain has 105 personnel assigned, according to a news release from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Officials said the potential for fire growth has slowed drastically and chances of rain are predicted over the coming week.

The Albuquerque Zone Incident Management team will transition the fire back to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management in the next couple of days as the incident lowers in complexity, the news release said.

More crews and equipment will be released from the fire to support other incidents in the region as fire activity continues to slow down, according to the news release.

Officials encourage drivers to slow down within the fire area to help keep firefighters safe.

Officials implemented closures on recreational activities on all state-owned and managed lands in all 15 counties Friday because of high fire danger.