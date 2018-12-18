After a resident in the SaddleBrooke area caught a photo of a mountain lion on Saturday, the Arizona Game and Fish Department is using the sighting as a teachable moment for locals.
The mountain lion has been spotted in the area three times over the last eight days, Game and Fish spokesman Mark Hart says, adding that the mountain lion hasn’t approached or hurt anyone.
Raw video of mountain lion in Saddlebrooke area Saturday. @azgfdTucson in area today posting signs, distributing brochures and interviewing residents. Call 623-236-7201 ASAP 24&7 if seen again, haze out of the area if possible safely. Video, photo Tweeted before, by Leroy Johnson pic.twitter.com/bxSJTgZ09J
