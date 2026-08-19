Severe Thunderstorms with Large Hail and Strong Winds Until 6:15 PM MST
What’s Happening:
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6:15 PM MST for parts of southeastern Arizona. A severe thunderstorm is located 10 miles southeast of Vail, moving north at 10 mph.
Affected Areas:
- West Central Cochise County
- East Central Pima County
- Including Sahuarita, Benson, Vail, Corona De Tucson, St. David, East Sahuarita, and Mescal
What to Expect:
- Ping pong ball size hail
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Torrential rainfall
Impacts:
- Potential injuries to people and animals outdoors
- Damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles from hail
- Wind damage to structures and trees
- Flash flooding risk due to heavy rainfall
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Safety Tips:
- Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows.
- Avoid driving on flooded roads.
- Monitor local news for further updates.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.