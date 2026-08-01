Though modern forecasting is heavily reliant on computer modeling, satellites, radar and other ground-based instruments, the information gathered by balloon remains a vital source of real-time data.

“The weather balloons are the only way for us to see what’s happening in vertical space,” Bunn said. “Our models really need that input data.”

For decades, the local Weather Service office was located at Tucson International Airport, where the twice-daily balloon launches were conducted using highly flammable hydrogen gas.

When launches were moved to the service’s office at the U of A about 20 years ago, safety regulations required forecasters to switch to non-combustible helium to fill their balloons on the rooftop of the building at Sixth Street and Park Avenue.

But helium, used in everything from medical imaging to industrial manufacturing, is a finite resource that cannot be manufactured or stockpiled. Most of it is recovered as a byproduct of natural gas processing in a handful of countries, with the U.S. and Qatar accounting for more than 75% of global supply.

Roughly one-third of the world’s helium production has been offline since March, when Iran responded to strikes by the U.S. and Israel by choking off shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and attacking a major natural gas facility in Qatar.

The resulting shortage has caused prices to spike and some U.S. distributors to cancel delivery contracts to all but their high-priority customers in health care and other key sectors.