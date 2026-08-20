Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 8 PM MST Saturday
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning. Dangerously hot conditions are expected with high temperatures ranging from 103 to 111 degrees, and lows between 79 and 85 degrees. This warning remains in effect until 8 PM MST Saturday.
Affected Areas:
- South Central Pinal County
- Southeast Pinal County
- Tohono O'odham Nation
- Tucson Metro Area
- Upper Gila River Valley
- Western Pima County
What to Expect:
- High temperatures between 103 and 111 degrees.
- Low temperatures ranging from 79 to 85 degrees.
- Major HeatRisk is expected.
People are also reading…
Impacts:
- Significant increase in heat-related illnesses.
- Potential health risks for those exposed to extreme heat.
Safety Tips:
- Schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
- If overcome by heat, move to a cool and shaded location immediately.
- Recognize signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.
- Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.
- Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening when possible.
- In case of heat stroke, call 911 immediately.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.