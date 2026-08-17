Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 8 PM MST Friday
Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures reaching up to 110 degrees are expected. Major HeatRisk is anticipated.
What’s Happening:
An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect until 8 PM MST Friday. Expect dangerously high temperatures and increased risk of heat-related illnesses.
Affected Areas:
- Pinal County
- Tohono O'odham Nation
- Tucson Metro Area
- Upper Gila River Valley
- Western Pima County
What to Expect:
- High temperatures ranging from 103 to 110 degrees.
- Low temperatures between 79 and 85 degrees.
Impacts:
People are also reading…
- Significant increase in heat-related illnesses.
- Potential for heat stroke and exhaustion.
Safety Tips:
- Schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
- Move anyone overcome by heat to a cool, shaded location.
- Call 911 in case of heat stroke.
- Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and drink plenty of water.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.