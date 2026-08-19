Flash Flood Warning in Effect Until 9:15 PM MST for East Central Pima County
What’s Happening:
A Flash Flood Warning remains active due to thunderstorms producing heavy rain. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen, with up to 0.1 additional inches possible. Flash flooding is currently occurring.
Affected Areas:
- Tucson
- Sahuarita
- Drexel Heights
- Vail
- Corona De Tucson
- East Sahuarita
- San Xavier Community
- Summit
- Tucson International Airport
- San Xavier Mission
What to Expect:
- Heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding.
- Rainfall rates between 1 and 2 inches, with minor additional amounts expected.
People are also reading…
Impacts:
- Flash flooding of small creeks and streams.
- Urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses at risk.
- Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Safety Tips:
- Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads.
- Stay alert for flooding even if your area is not receiving rain.
- Avoid driving through flooded areas; most flood-related deaths occur in vehicles.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.