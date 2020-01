Week-old javelina found in trashcan and taken to Tucson Wildlife Center

A week-old javelina was taken to the Tucson Wildlife Center last week after construction workers found him in a trashcan in midtown.

After finding the baby a few blocks from Catalina High School, near East Pima Street and North Dodge Boulevard, the workers called the center for help.

Unable to find a herd in the area, the javelina was taken to the center's wildlife hospital to be assessed by a veterinarian, who later determined that he was in good health.

Because the trashcan was low to the ground, the center's vet Dr. Roberto Aguilar thinks the javelina fell in and was unable to get out. He doesn't think the javelina was placed there maliciously.

The baby javelina will be cared for at the center until experts are able to find his herd. If his herd can't be found, he'll be slowly introduced to a different herd when he is older and eventually released into the wild.

Gallery: 53 photos of javelinas around Southern Arizona:

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.