Weekly COVID-19 testing to be required at University of Arizona

The University of Arizona will require anyone visiting campus next semester to have a negative test for COVID-19 within the previous week.

President Robert Robbins announced the requirement on Monday as the university responds to the growing number of coronavirus infections across Arizona.

Robbins says students won't be able to access campus WiFi if they don't have a recent negative test logged. Visitors are also being asked to get tested, but Robbins acknowledged it will be hard to enforce for some visitors, such as people shopping in the bookstore or using outdoor campus spaces.

The university will also be conducting a new type of PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test. In it, the person will swish and gargle saltwater for 45 seconds then spit the solution into a test tube.

Dr. Michael Worobey, head of the UA's Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology and a member of its BIO5 Institute, demonstrated how the test works during the school's weekly campus briefing on Monday.

“It’s sort of thought of as the gold standard for how to test for the presence of the virus,” Worobey said of PCR tests.

The more common PCR tests for COVID-19 have been the nasal or throat swab tests. Worobey said the swish and gargle test is more comfortable and more effective than swab tests because it “pulls virus out of about 30% to 35% more people.”

The new testing method can also be self-administered, reducing the risk of exposure for healthcare workers, Worobey said.

"This is different than the spit test and appears to be more sensitive and doesn’t require the production of large volumes of saliva, which is difficult for some," Worobey said in an email.