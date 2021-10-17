Western Women: Mary Kidder Rak wrote of hardscrabble, colorful ranch life near Douglas

It was her books about life on the ranch that gained Mary fame. In "A Cowman’s Wife," she described the amount of work it took just to get ready for the long trip into town on a cold winter day.

“We get up at four o’clock, cook and eat breakfast and do the indispensable chores of milking and feeding horses and chickens. Kettles of water are heated to warm the cockles of the truck’s heart. A hind wheel is jacked up; motor oil is drained and warmed on the back of the stove until the whole house reeks like an engine-room at sea. While I dress in my town-going garments, Charlie pours boiling water into the radiator and warm oil into the crank-case. Then he cranks, cranks, cranks! … Charlie lowers the hind wheel to the ground; then goes inside to warm his half-frozen hands, put on a necktie and his best shoes. We are on our way.”

When she ventured out alone, it was with heart-thumping trepidation that she would not have car trouble before completing the 10-hour round-trip drive to Douglas and back.

On one such excursion in the middle of the summer, she had successfully made it to Douglas, completed her errands, visited friends and was on her way home when a tire blew on one of the loneliest spots along the dirt-packed, rutted byway.