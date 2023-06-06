Editor's note: This story was originally published in 2022 and updated in 2023.

When school ends, meals at school don’t have to.

School districts and community organizations across the Tucson area are working hard alongside parents to ensure all kids can stay healthy and fed this summer.

Many organizations participate in a federal summer meal program funded by the USDA. Use this map to find the location nearest you.

You can access these programs for your kids no matter your income or where you live. In many districts, enrollment in that school district is not a requirement. Any child can eat nutritious meals for free when school’s out.

Below, find information on free meals from schools, in addition to other resources for families.

School districts

Select school districts across the Tucson area will provide breakfast and lunch for ALL kids 18 and under. Meal program dates and hours vary by location. For more information, check out the sites for your nearest school district:

TUSD's summer meal program provides free breakfast and lunch to kids attending summer programs, plus those who live in the neighborhood. Available through July 28.

The Marana Cares Mobile runs Monday-Friday through July 28 at two different locations. For meals served at six select schools, dates and times vary but most serve breakfast and lunch Monday-Thursday.

Breakfast and lunch are available at select locations. Times and dates vary, but June 26 is the last date listed for this summer's program.

Community Food Bank partners

While school districts serve meals just for kids weekdays during the summer, these Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona partners will serve meals to the whole family year-round.

The Community Food Bank is only able to serve meals to people who are present at the facility. Unfortunately, individuals can't pick up multiple meals to bring home to their family. Visit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona’s website for more information.

Caridad Community Kitchen

Hours: 2-4 p.m. Monday-Friday

Holy Family Church

Hours: 3-4 p.m. Sunday

Life in Christ Community Church

Hours: 5-6 p.m. Saturday

Living Faith Christian Center

Hours: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday

Northminster Presbyterian

Hours: 5-6 p.m. Monday

Saguaro Christian Church

Hours: 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Southside Presbyterian

Hours: 7:30-9 a.m. Monday and Friday

Pima County Public Libraries

Kids under age 18 can find breakfast-type snacks at Pima County Public Libraries through early August. The snacks are provided in partnership by the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, the Arizona Department of Education and the USDA. Check out the library's snacks and meals event listings for more information.

Additional resources