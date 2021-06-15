Why pray for rain when you can bet on it?

And even professional forecasters sometimes fail to get it right.

“Everyone is kind of interested in predictions, but none of them are good,” Guido said. “This is for a whole bunch of reasons, but mostly because the monsoon is a complicated phenomenon that makes our scientific ability to predict it really low. It’s really not better than flipping a coin.”

Crimmins insists the contest is not meant to trivialize something he said is “critically important to our ecosystem, agriculture and more.” Instead, he said in the statement: “I like to think of the fantasy monsoon (game) as an outlet for our stress and an expression of our reverence surrounding this time of year.”

The competition is open to anyone. Participants just have to log in to the contest website — monsoonfantasy.arizona.edu — and complete a short questionnaire about their monsoon experience before making their predictions.

Entries are due a week before the start of each month so players can’t take unfair advantage of the latest seven-day forecasts.