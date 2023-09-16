A wildfire first spotted Thursday in the Rincon Mountains has grown to 200 acres, officials said.

The "Bolt" wildfire more than doubled in size in one day, an updat Friday afternoon on the Coronado National Forest Service's Facebook page said.

The wildfire is in a remote area. No structures are endangered and no closures have been implements, officials said.

On Friday ground crews worked to secure the northern and eastern flanks of the fire, while air crews dropped buckets of water along the perimeter, officials said.

There was no estimated containment level early Saturday. The cause of the wildfire is under investigation, officials said.