Crews are making progress on wildfires burning in Santa Cruz County, Coronado National Forest Service officials say.

The Beehive Fire has grown to about 3,000 acres, Coronado Forest officials said in a Facebook post Sunday night. Containment was estimated at 15 percent.

Helicopters dropped buckets of water on the wildfire throughout Sunday and firefighters on the ground were reinforced the fire line and worked on hot spots.

The Corral Nuevo wildfire, about two miles north of the Beehive Fire, started Friday afternoon north of Ruby Road and near Atascosa Ridge. No update on that fire was posted Sunday night or Monday morning.

At last report, the fire had been holding steady at about 150 acres, officials said.

There have been no evacuations.

On Sunday Arivaca Lake, Arivaca Campground, two Forest Service Roads and all National Forest and Arizona Game and Fish land within 2 miles of the center of the lake were closed to the public to aid in firefighting efforts.

The cause of the wildfires is still under investigation.