The Beehive Fire burning north of Nogales remains about 10,500 acres, Coronado Forest officials said Thursday morning.

Some 250 people are working to put out the wildfire that started Friday, June 30.

Containment is now about 62%, officials estimated Thursday morning in a Facebook post. Crews are continuing to reinforce the perimeter throughout the day.

A second nearby wildfire, named “Beehive 2,” was first reported about 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Infrared mapping shows Beehive 2 is about 92 acres, officials said in a Facebook post.

Helicopters are set to dump water throughout the day and crews will also be on the ground “mopping-up the perimeter," officials said.

Meanwhile Arivaca Lake, Arivaca Campground, NFS Roads 4127 and 4130, as well as all Arizona Game and Fish land within 2 miles of the center of the lake, in all directions, have been closed since the weekend.