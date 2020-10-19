Wildfires being fought in Catalina State Park, Dragoon Mountains

Two wildfires are burning north and east of the Tucson area, officials said Monday.
A wildfire started Sunday afternoon north of Tucson in Catalina State Park. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Catalina Fire has grown to approximately 47 acres, burning in Sonoran Desert scrub within the Cañada Del Oro Wash in the park. Crews are actively working to suppress the fire and protect any structures that might be threatened. It was 60% contained.
Resources assigned to the Catalina Fire include a Type 3 incident commander, seven engines and aircraft.
The spread potential is currently low, officials said. On Monday morning, firefighters made progress suppressing the fire with air support using retardant from two large air tankers. Firefighters are doing mop up.
The park is closed until Tuesday. Citizens are encouraged to stay safely clear of fire area. Trails in the area are currently open but may close without notice due to fire activity.
Ironwood Fire
The Ironwood Fire in the Dragoon Mountains in Cochise County has burned about 130 acres and is zero percent contained, according to a news release from the Coronado National Forest.
The fire is burning off of Ironwood Road and was first reported Sunday and is believed to be human caused. About 40 people have been assigned to fight the fire.
The fire is burning in rough terrain in extremely dry, dense, chaparral brush and grass that has not been exposed to fire for many decades. Engines and firefighters responded immediately Sunday and were confronted with very active fire behavior well into the night, a forest official said.
Two large air tankers aided firefighting efforts Monday morning, dropping retardant to slow the fire’s spread. Firefighting resources are currently spread thin due to the intensity of the fire season across the west but additional resources have been ordered from other regions to assist with this fire and are arriving Monday, officials said.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office has issued a “Ready” warning for some residences in Cochise Stronghold. Should conditions deteriorate, the sheriff’s office will notify those affected to prepare to evacuate.
The fire area has been temporarily closed to public entry by the Coronado National Forest order while firefighting efforts continue.
