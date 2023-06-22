Evacuations were ordered in Cochise County Thursday after separate wildfires started near Sierra Vista and Benson, officials say.

The Wildhorse Fire about three miles east of Ramsey Canyon was reported about 12:30 p.m. when it had already grown to about 30 acres, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management first reported on Twitter.

That fire prompted the closing of a section Arizona 92 south of Sierra Vista. The Cochise County Sheriff's Department later ordered evacuations for affected areas. By 2 p.m., crews said they stopped forward progress on the fire, and are working to create a containment line around the area.

Also Thursday, another wildfire was reported about seven miles south of Benson, according to the state. The Post Fire was more than 600 acres by Thursday afternoon, the state Forestry Department said.

Heavy air tankers were requested, however winds gusts of over 30 mph in the area caused issues with air support for both fires, the National Weather Service Tucson posted on Twitter.

The Arizona Traveler Information site, az511.gov, provides updates on highway conditions. Updates can also be received via the AZ511 app, the Department’s Twitter account, @ArizonaDOT, or by calling 511.