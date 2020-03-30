With kids watching, more animals choose wildlife bridge, tunnel to commute across Oracle Road

The field trip capped off a unit on animal adaptations, food chains and the impacts of roads and other development.

When they weren’t analyzing wildlife photos, the fourth-graders studied maps of Tucson to spot potential wildlife corridors and played an educational board game in which they navigated animals around and across human barriers in search of food and shelter.

More than 80,000 images so far

“These students are learning about science and about what’s going on in their backyards,” said Jessica Moreno, conservation science director for the Coalition for Sonoran Desert Protection.

While Game and Fish keeps watch over the crossings themselves, the coalition maintains 20 to 30 cameras of its own along the approaches to the bridge and tunnel.

So far the coalition’s cameras have captured roughly 80,000 images. “And that’s not counting the blank ones,” Moreno said, like when the camera is tripped by a branch blowing in the wind or something moving too fast to be caught in the picture.

Adult volunteers also help scroll through the coalition’s photos, she said. “‘Desert identifiers’ we call them.”