A 72-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in South Tucson on Thursday, officials say.
Ramon Silva was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Thursday morning. He died later that night, according to Kevin Shonk, South Tucson police operations commander.
Shonk said Silva was in a crosswalk near 6th Avenue and 30th Street. He was using a walker, Shonk said. It was originally reported that Silva was in a wheelchair.
Officials are currently searching for the driver of the car. Shonk said the front bumper of the vehicle was found at 5th Avenue and 22nd Street.
The car was last seen near 18th Street and Herbert Avenue. It appears the car is a 1998-2000 black Mazda 626, Shonk said.
No further information has been released.
Anyone with further information should call 911 or South Tucson police at 520-622-0655. Callers should reference case number 903280001.