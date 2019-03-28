A 72-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when struck by a car in South Tucson Thursday morning, police say.
He was traveling in a wheelchair near 6th Avenue and 30th Street when hit by a early-model black Mazda 626, said Kevin Shonk, South Tucson police operations commander. He was in a crosswalk.
At about 10:10 a.m., officers were called to the area for the hit-and-run incident.
The man is being treated at Banner-University Medical Center, Shonk said.
Officers from South Tucson and Tucson police departments and Pima County Sheriff's deputies conducted a search but did not find the vehicle.
Shonk said the front bumper of the vehicle was found at 5th Avenue and 22nd Street.
It was last seen at 18th Street and Herbert Avenue.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911 or South Tucson police. Callers should reference case number 903280001.