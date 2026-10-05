In February, he said Republicans "ought to nationalize the voting" due to concerns about election fraud.

The Republican chairmen on the House and Senate intelligence committees, Rep. Rick Crawford and Sen. Tom Cotton — both of Arkansas — did not respond to USA TODAY requests for comment about whether they would support such federal intervention.

The current U.S. intelligence the committees have been briefed on concluded Russia – and to a lesser degree Iran and China — are trying to sway voters through mostly online covert disinformation and propaganda campaigns, according to two congressional officials familiar with the briefings. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the classified intelligence.

But it’s virtually impossible, Himes and Warner said, for a foreign adversary to hack into the nationwide patchwork of state and local election systems and change votes. Meanwhile, they added, there is no evidence suggesting any foreign government is attempting that.

That's why Trump administration claims of foreign meddling, while refusing to declassify the current threat intelligence, are so suspicious, Warner said.

“For nearly a decade, across administrations of both parties, the intelligence community has declassified information about foreign threats to our elections so the American people can see for themselves what our adversaries are doing and what the intelligence actually shows,” Warner told USA TODAY. “This administration is breaking with that precedent and keeping the public in the dark.”