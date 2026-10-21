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PARIS — President Emmanuel Macron vowed on Wednesday to prevent a repeat of last weekend's violence at protests planned in the coming days, and dismissed as "stupid" and "unacceptable" comments from some foreign leaders about the unrest.

France's main student union, UNEF, has called for further rallies on Saturday, while the Yellow Vest group, which emerged as a potent anti-establishment movement in 2018, has filed plans for a march through central Paris the same day.

Efforts to ease social tensions showed little sign of progress, as unions pledged to press ahead with a general strike on November 5 to denounce the high cost of living and cuts to public services after government talks ended inconclusively.

France was hit by some of the worst urban tumult in years on October 17 on the fringe of nationwide protests, shocking the nation both because of its scale and the apparent inability of police to contain it.

Macron said he would meet intelligence officials and senior ministers on Thursday to discuss the crisis.

"Those who want to cause disorder in city centers next Saturday will be prevented from doing so," Macron told reporters during a visit to Qatar, where he has been seeking energy deals as France grapples with rising fuel costs.

He also accused some foreign leaders of spreading misinformation about what had happened. US President Donald Trump in particular has blamed immigrants and radical Islam, without providing evidence, and said the turbulence was a warning for Americans.