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The community in Bend, Oregon, is awaiting answers Oct. 17, two days after a teen gunman blasted his way into a school and killed four people, including three children, inside a special education classroom.

Officials said the shooter had ties to Silver Rail Elementary School but haven't yet revealed a potential motive for the slayings.

Boys ages 5, 8 and 11 were killed, along with a 25-year-old teacher. Two of the victims who died were identified on Oct. 16 as Rhoam Summer, 5, and Megan Lambert, 25, described by her family as a "compassionate" woman working her dream job. Another teacher and a 7-year-old girl were hospitalized with injuries.

The shooting, the latest mass killing in the United States, unfolded just before 1 p.m. local time on Oct. 15. Authorities said the shooter jumped over the school's fence and fired at a passing vehicle before he shot through entry doors and made his way into the classroom. There, he fired as many as 15 rounds. A third teacher who survived uninjured tried wrestling his gun away until a bystander with a gun shot and killed the suspect.

"To the people who showed courage in the face of such violence and intervened to prevent this tragedy from being any worse, we owe you a debt of gratitude," Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said.

Authorities identified the shooter as 16-year-old Griffin J. John II, who had previously attended Silver Rail as a special education student.

Here is what we know about the shooting and investigation so far:

What happened in the Bend, Oregon, shooting?