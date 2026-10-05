Prefer us on Google Learn More

Russia's suspected plague outbreak has triggered quarantines, international headlines and renewed interest in one of history's deadliest diseases. Here's what to know about pneumonic plague, how it spreads and whether you should be worried.

The concern stems from a suspected case involving the death of a laboratory worker in Russia's Irkutsk region, where nearly 200 people were affected by quarantine measures following possible exposure. The reports have drawn attention beyond Russia, with an Axios report citing a Trump administration official who said the White House is "aware, monitoring the outbreak, and assessing options."

"We are aware of reports of a fatal case of suspected pneumonic plague in Irkutsk Oblast, Russia," a State Department spokesperson told RFE/RL. "We are monitoring the situation closely with the CDC and our other interagency partners."

The suspected case has drawn additional scrutiny because it involved an anti-plague research facility in the Irkutsk region. According to reports, investigators are examining whether the worker may have been exposed while handling samples containing Yersinia pestis, the bacterium that causes plague. Unlike most plague cases, which are often linked to infected animals or fleas, this investigation centers on a laboratory worker employed at a facility that studies some of the world's most dangerous infectious diseases.