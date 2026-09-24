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President Donald Trump praised Chinese President Xi Jinping as "strong, vibrant, and fit" as he kicked off a day of feting the Chinese leader that includes an extravagant state dinner with fresh seabass on the menu and expected discussions on everything from artificial intelligence to Iranian oil.

Xi arrived in the United States on Wednesday, Sept. 23, for his first state visit since 2015. Trump greeted the Chinese leader and his wife as they left their plane at Joint Base Andrews, remarking in a Sept. 24 social media post that Xi looks "better than ever."

While Trump has often criticized China, he has touted his relationship with Xi and frequently praises him. His focus on Xi's physical attributes comes amid speculation about the Chinese leader's health.

Xi, 73, is expected to seek a fourth term next year. Questions about his fitness flared up recently when he skipped a dinner with world leaders in India. The 80-year-old Trump has faced similar scrutiny around his health.

Trump and Xi will deliver remarks, exchange gifts and participate in a military review before meeting to discuss policy issues. The visit culminates in a state dinner that includes crispy pancetta, wild mushroom fricassée, braised baby bok choy and sesame-crusted sea bass.

Trump is expected to press Xi on cutting China's imports of Iranian oil, releasing Americans imprisoned in the country and stopping the flow of fentanyl precursor chemicals. AI safety also has become a major issue, with China and the U.S. locked in a race to develop the technology. Trump has shown little interest in regulating AI, though.