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WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is putting another U.S. ally he says was insufficiently supportive of the Iran war on notice, directing the Pentagon to scale back joint military exercises with South Korea, a country he has pressed to pay more for its defense.

"We can't go around and protect all of these countries, especially when they're not there to help us," Trump said Aug. 17 in the Oval Office.

South Korea is the latest in a string of close U.S. allies Trump has threatened to penalize with reduced military support since the United States and Israel went to war with Iran earlier this year. He has ripped nations such as the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain and said he’s reexamining the U.S. relationship with the NATO alliance, which he has long criticized as a laggard over some members' lackluster defense spending.

Over the past several days, he has lobbed similar allegations at South Korea and made public overtures to Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader with whom he tried to negotiate a nuclear deal in his first term. A day before his missive on the joint military exercises, he posted a photo of himself and Kim, standing together inside the Demilitarized Zone, the 160-mile-long barrier that divides the two countries in half.

The actions toward South Korea, and the accompanying outreach to Kim, prompted some regional experts to ask: Why now?

Retired Rear Adm. Mark Montgomery, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies, called it "befuddling and illogical for the president to be reaching out to North Korea with at least partially the intent being to punish South Korea, who is our ally and partner."