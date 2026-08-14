Does Shake Shack charge more if you don't tip?
That's the question millions of viewers are asking after a viral TikTok appeared to show menu prices increasing when a customer selected "No Tip" at a Shake Shack kiosk inside Salt Lake City International Airport. Shake Shack says the increase was caused by a technology glitch, not a tipping penalty.
The video has exploded across social media and reignited a broader debate about tipping culture, self-service kiosks and surprise checkout charges. What began as a quick airport milkshake purchase has turned into one of the internet's biggest food and consumer stories of the week.
What happened in the viral Shake Shack video?
The video was posted by TikTok user B.D. Powell, who said his wife noticed something unusual after ordering shakes from a Shake Shack kiosk at Salt Lake City International Airport.
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"My wife says that if you don't tip at Shake Shack, they make it more expensive per item," Powell says in the clip. "So, we're about to find out."
To test the claim, the couple recreated the order on camera.
The order included three Classic Shakes. Before checkout, the kiosk displayed a subtotal of about $18.46. When the couple selected "No Tip," a message appeared saying:
"Uh Oh! There has been a pricing update on one or more of your cart items. Please review these changes in your cart."
After the update, each shake appeared to increase by about 50 cents, raising the order total by roughly $1.50.
"Everything just went up 50 cents. Every item went up by 50 cents," Powell says in the video.
He then adds:
"Just making sure everybody knows. Do not go there."
The clip has since generated millions of views and hundreds of thousands of interactions across social media.
Does Shake Shack charge more if you don't tip?
According to Shake Shack, the answer is no.
After the video went viral, the company responded publicly and said the apparent surcharge was not connected to the customer's tipping choice.
"It is not Shake Shack policy, nor that of our licensees, to increase the price of menu items when no tip is added," a company spokesperson said.
Shake Shack said the location involved is operated by airport dining company HMSHost, which investigated the incident after the video gained attention online.
Why did the prices increase?
Shake Shack says HMSHost determined the issue was a technical problem with the kiosk system rather than a penalty for declining to tip.
"HMSHost investigated the matter and determined it was an error within their kiosk technology," Shake Shack said. "They have informed us that the issue has since been resolved."
The company also said:
"We'll continue working with all our licensed partners to make sure every guest is taken care of at Shake Shack."
Where did the incident happen?
The viral video was recorded at a Shake Shack inside Salt Lake City International Airport. The restaurant is operated by HMSHost, a major airport food-service company that manages dining concepts in airports throughout North America.
Shake Shack has emphasized that the location is operated by a licensee and that the apparent pricing issue was limited to that kiosk system.
Why is the story getting so much attention?
The video landed at a time when many consumers are already frustrated by what some call "tipping fatigue." Self-service kiosks, mobile checkout apps and digital payment screens routinely ask customers to leave gratuities before receiving food or service.
Even though Shake Shack says the pricing adjustment was not tied to a tipping decision, the clip fueled a nationwide conversation about checkout screens, extra fees and the growing role of tips in everyday transactions.
The bottom line: Shake Shack tipping controversy
A viral TikTok appeared to show Shake Shack raising prices after a customer selected "No Tip" at an airport kiosk. But Shake Shack says customers are not charged more for refusing to tip and that the incident was caused by a technology error that has since been fixed.