He then adds:

"Just making sure everybody knows. Do not go there."

The clip has since generated millions of views and hundreds of thousands of interactions across social media.

Does Shake Shack charge more if you don't tip?

According to Shake Shack, the answer is no.

After the video went viral, the company responded publicly and said the apparent surcharge was not connected to the customer's tipping choice.

"It is not Shake Shack policy, nor that of our licensees, to increase the price of menu items when no tip is added," a company spokesperson said.

Shake Shack said the location involved is operated by airport dining company HMSHost, which investigated the incident after the video gained attention online.

Why did the prices increase?

Shake Shack says HMSHost determined the issue was a technical problem with the kiosk system rather than a penalty for declining to tip.

"HMSHost investigated the matter and determined it was an error within their kiosk technology," Shake Shack said. "They have informed us that the issue has since been resolved."

The company also said:

"We'll continue working with all our licensed partners to make sure every guest is taken care of at Shake Shack."

Where did the incident happen?