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WASHINGTON ‒ The Trump administration's drastic deregulation of Head Start, a preschool and child care program that's helped tens of millions of low-income kids, is generating bipartisan pushback in Congress ‒ including from members within the president’s own party.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Aug. 5 that his agency is pursuing a sweeping rollback of much of the more than 100 pages of federal rules governing the multibillion-dollar program.

Among the items on the chopping block are requirements to conduct screenings for kids with disabilities, keep class sizes small, help children brush their teeth daily and mandate monitors on school buses. Pay parity mandates for staff and a ban on expelling students would go by the wayside, too.

Senate Republicans have expressed wariness in recent days about the prospect of slashing those standards, which advocates say help keep kids safe and healthy.

“We’ve been hearing from our Head Start folks back home that are concerned about what they’re seeing,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, told USA TODAY. “That’s something that we’re monitoring.”

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, said he explored reforms to Head Start at the state level when he was speaker of his state’s legislature years ago. But he appeared skeptical of the merits of a deregulation that’s too broad.

“Just walking away and turning a blind eye toward it, I don't think that'd be a good idea,” he told USA TODAY.