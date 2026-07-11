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Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi arrived in Oman on Saturday to discuss arrangements for the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, with Washington seeking a public pledge of free, secure transit.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the U.S. and Iran had agreed to continue talks despite an escalation of hostilities this week, while also declaring an end to the ceasefire reached between the two sides.

No attacks were reported on Friday or early Saturday, however, and a senior Iranian source told Reuters a call between Iran, the U.S., Qatar, and Pakistan had been agreed, and mediators were trying to arrange it for Saturday while Araqchi is in Oman.

Oman is helping to mediate an end to a war that has spread insecurity in the Gulf and raised prices around the world since the U.S. and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran on February 28.

CBS News and its UK partner, the BBC, both reported that U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner were expected to lead negotiations on Saturday with Araqchi. Iran's Fars news agency later cited a source saying no negotiations would take place until the U.S. retreated from its positions.

Qatari mediators held talks Friday

Three Qatari and Saudi commercial tankers came under fire earlier in the week, prompting the U.S. to hit Iranian sites and Iran to respond with strikes on U.S. military sites in Gulf states.

Araqchi accused the United States of violating the ceasefire agreement; the U.S. revoked the license authorizing the sale of Iranian crude on Tuesday after the vessels were hit.