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Saudi Arabia intercepted six ballistic missiles fired by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis on Thursday, thwarting attacks on the southern province of Taif and Yanbu area on the Red Sea, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said.

It was not clear whether there was any damage or casualties in either Taif and Yanbu, the main alternative route for Saudi oil, after a widespread emergency alert was issued for areas including Jeddah and the holy city of Mecca.

The attack on Yanbu followed an improvement in prospects for oil exports to resume from the terminal there after sources told Reuters that operations had restarted on the East-West pipeline, which was shut on September 11 after drone attacks which Riyadh has blamed on Iraqi ⁠militia.

The port is key to Saudi crude when shipments through the Strait of Hormuz are disrupted.

Civil defense authorities also warned of potential danger in the northwestern province of Tabuk, near the border with Jordan - a first for the area during the latest escalation between the kingdom and the Houthis this month.

The Houthis have largely attacked southern areas of Saudi Arabia.

They stepped up attacks on the kingdom after declaring a naval blockade against it in July, a second theater for the US-Iran war. The Houthis also seized the whole Yemeni western coast in a lightning offensive nearly two weeks ago that brought them to the shores of the Red Sea's strategic Bab el-Mandeb waterway.

"Any escalation and violations by the terrorist Houthi militia will be dealt with firmly," the coalition said in a statement shortly after the attacks.