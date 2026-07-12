McCain said she first met Graham when she was 11 after he attended a political event with her father, former Arizona Sen. John McCain. Graham, her father and the late Sen. Joe Lieberman were longtime friends and dubbed themselves "The Three Amigos."

"My Dad was the soul of the group, Joe was the heart of the group and Lindsey was the fire and humor," McCain wrote. She said the trio remained friends throughout their lives, calling the bond "rare" and "nearly extinct."

"The memories I will hold dear of Lindsey is that was always the person you hoped you sat next to at a dinner party," McCain said. "Charming, very, very, very funny - like so funny he truly could have had a career in stand up comedy." The "Citizen McCain" podcast host said Graham was a constant source of support to Sen. McCain's widow, Cindy McCain, in the wake of his 2018 death.

"The news of his sudden passing is shocking and deeply saddening for me and my family," McCain said. "Like many relationships in life, mine with Lindsey was complex in later years." In the years after her father’s death, McCain repeatedly criticized Graham. The South Carolina senior senator developed a close relationship with Trump, a foe of McCain's father.

Graham's focus on foreign policy

Graham, an Air Force veteran and former state legislator, served for more than three decades on Capitol Hill. He first came to the House of Representatives after victory in the 1994 elections, before later being elected to serve in the Senate in 2002, succeeding Strom Thurmond.