WASHINGTON − South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham died on July 11, according to his office. He was 71.
Graham's death marks the passing of a longtime conservative fixture of the Senate, and one of President Donald Trump's closest political allies.
The lawmaker "passed away from a brief and sudden illness," a statement posted to his social media account said, adding, "Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period."
In his more than three decades in Washington, Graham played major roles in crafting key pieces of legislation, affecting millions of Americans' lives, while also developing a reputation as a stark foreign policy hawk. The Republican died just a year after helping shepherd through the One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act as the powerful chairman of the Senate Budget Committee.
People are also reading…
Trump, a friend of Graham's, called the South Carolina senator "one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known."
"He was always working, and was a true American Patriot," Trump wrote on social media. "Lindsey will be greatly missed!!!"
Graham met with Zelenskyy days ago
Graham met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy just days ago in Kyiv, the European nation's capital city. "Good meeting with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham," Zelensky wrote on social media on Friday.
"This is already his 10th visit to our country, and we appreciate this support," Zelenskyy said. "I'm grateful to Lindsey for recognizing our warriors."
In a statement on his official X account, Zelenskyy said he was "deeply saddened" by the news of Graham's death, calling the senator a "defender of freedom and the values that make our world safer."
"Our condolences go out to Lindsey’s family, loved ones, and everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him," Zelenskyy said.
Graham was to appear on 'Meet the Press'
Graham, a regular on Sunday morning political talk shows, was previously expected to appear on NBC's "Meet the Press" with moderator Kristen Welker before his death. In a social media post, Welker said Graham's appearance would have been his 64th time on the nation's longest-running TV show.
"We are sending our deepest condolences to his family and colleagues," Welker said.
The "Meet the Press" moderator also revealed that Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were to join the program to share personal reflections on Graham's life and legacy.
How will Graham be replaced?
Graham’s death has raised questions about Senate Republicans’ 52-47 majority. Graham’s former seat is now vacant, and former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has been hospitalized since June 14.
According to the 17th Amendment, governors can make temporary appointments and must hold special elections to fill Senate vacancies. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will likely appoint a successor to fill Graham’s seat and schedule a special election to replace him.
The Senate is expected to return Monday, July 13, after a two-week recess.
Meghan McCain shares memories of Graham
Longtime Graham family friend Meghan McCain, a former co-host of "The View," mourned the senator's death in an early morning social media post on Sunday.
McCain said she first met Graham when she was 11 after he attended a political event with her father, former Arizona Sen. John McCain. Graham, her father and the late Sen. Joe Lieberman were longtime friends and dubbed themselves "The Three Amigos."
"My Dad was the soul of the group, Joe was the heart of the group and Lindsey was the fire and humor," McCain wrote. She said the trio remained friends throughout their lives, calling the bond "rare" and "nearly extinct."
"The memories I will hold dear of Lindsey is that was always the person you hoped you sat next to at a dinner party," McCain said. "Charming, very, very, very funny - like so funny he truly could have had a career in stand up comedy." The "Citizen McCain" podcast host said Graham was a constant source of support to Sen. McCain's widow, Cindy McCain, in the wake of his 2018 death.
"The news of his sudden passing is shocking and deeply saddening for me and my family," McCain said. "Like many relationships in life, mine with Lindsey was complex in later years." In the years after her father’s death, McCain repeatedly criticized Graham. The South Carolina senior senator developed a close relationship with Trump, a foe of McCain's father.
Graham's focus on foreign policy
Graham, an Air Force veteran and former state legislator, served for more than three decades on Capitol Hill. He first came to the House of Representatives after victory in the 1994 elections, before later being elected to serve in the Senate in 2002, succeeding Strom Thurmond.
He was a major backer of Israel in Washington and a fierce critic of Iran. In a June appearance on CBS News' "Face the Nation," Graham said the U.S. would "obliterate" the Islamic Republic if the country contested control of the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway that has become a main point of negotiation in the Iran war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that Israel had "lost one of its greatest friends."
Graham has also remained a vocal advocate for Ukraine, even as others in the GOP distanced themselves in recent years from outwardly supporting the war-torn nation. The senator had recently returned from Kyiv, the capital, where he met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on July 10 to discuss Ukraine's air defense needs and a Russian sanctions bill.
Thune mourns Graham
In a statement, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-South Dakota, called Graham a trusted adviser and colleague, saying "numerous presidents and heads of state have relied on his counsel."
"His influence on the federal judiciary, our national defense, and his beloved South Carolina will be felt for generations," Thune said.
Political world reacts
Other tributes for Graham poured in early Sunday morning from his colleagues.
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said he would "miss his infectious laugh, quick wit, and enthusiasm for life."
Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said there were "no words to describe his impact on the foreign and domestic policy of the United States."
"He stood solidly for freedom and strength and he fought for liberty across the globe," Wicker said in a statement. "Lindsey Graham can be succeeded in office but he cannot be replaced."
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster called Graham "the fiercest of fighters for South Carolina and America," in a statement posted to X. "Lindsey Graham is irreplaceable," he said.