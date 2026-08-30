"It all befuddles me in an environment that is as it is, which is obviously very friendly and connected," Goodell told the RGJ earlier this summer.

"At the time, it was unnerving for people," she said. "But that seems to have passed."

"We haven't seen that as something that is deterring people from coming," Goodell said of what she called a tragic event.

Burning Man has not released the number of tickets sold this year.

That absence of concern worries Kruglov's friends, including Christopher Spiro. The two became close when Kruglov lived in New York before moving West. Kruglov visited Spiro shortly before heading to Burning Man last year.

"He was so excited to go," Spiro said.

Spiro and another friend traveled to Reno to identify Kruglov and take home his ashes because his father and sister remain in Russia.

"I'm less sure we'll ever know the longer it goes," Spiro told the RGJ. "We want people to keep talking about him so there is pressure to solve this."

That concern isn't lost on Allen.

"If somebody doesn't get found out and properly prosecuted, and their feet aren't held to the fire, I worry it emboldens someone to do it again," he said.

The night of the killing

Sgt. Nathan Carmichael, the Burning Man commander for the Pershing County Sheriff's Office, said the call came in as thousands watched the Man burn.

A passerby reported the homicide.