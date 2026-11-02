Prefer us on Google Learn More

A Supreme Court that in recent years has ruled again and again in favor of faith groups is expected to be sympathetic to the Roman Catholic Church in the next big religious liberty case the justices will consider.

The court on Nov. 3 is debating whether Catholic preschools in Colorado must accept children of gay parents if taxpayers are funding the school.

The case pits religious freedoms against nondiscrimination rules about sexual orientation, and Justice Samuel Alito's approach to similar cases could offer a guide as to why the 6-3 conservative court might be inclined to side with the religious preschools.

In his recent book, Alito − who is perhaps the court's biggest proponent of religious liberty − suggests these nondiscrimination rules are more about forcing beliefs on others than protecting vulnerable groups.

'The new moral code'

In the court’s 2018 ruling siding with a Colorado baker who refused to create a custom wedding cake for a same-sex couple, Alito wrote that there was no reason to think the baker’s stance would deprive anyone of a cake.

“The couple that came to his shop was given a free cake by another bakery, and celebrity chefs jumped to the couple’s defense,” Alito wrote. “What we see in these and other cases is a refusal to live in peace with those who violate the new moral code.”

He said the situation was similar in 2021 when the court ruled a Catholic foster care agency in Philadelphia may turn away gay and lesbian couples as clients.