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A federal judge rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's request to throw out her five felony convictions from her association with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell was convicted of what U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer called "the sexual abuse of young girls over the course of a decade" and that "trial evidence of her guilt that was overwhelming."

"Maxwell’s claims are all meritless and all or almost all are frivolous," Engelmayer wrote in denying her request Aug. 24.

Maxwell, 64, is serving a 20-year prison sentence for helping Epstein. She represented herself in challenging her December 2021 conviction.

The Epstein case remains contentious because the Justice Department has refused to release all the documents associated with his investigation, despite Congress approving a law demanding they be made public.

Attorney General Todd Blanche has said all relevant documents have been released, but women who said they were abused by Epstein continue to push for the names of potential accomplices.

Maxwell was moved from a federal prison in Florida to a lower-security facility in Texas after meeting with Blanche when he was deputy attorney general. Her lawyers asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn her conviction while also seeking a pardon or commutation for her from President Donald Trump in exchange for her cooperation in the Epstein investigation and broader sex trafficking issues.

Engelmayer ruled that Maxwell's purported "new" evidence from the release of 3 million documents related to Epstein was "largely irrelevant" and didn't "support her claims of error."