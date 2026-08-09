"And we are talking about genuine disarmament, not fictitious disarmament," he said, noting that Israel is in talks with the United States on the plan. Netanyahu made similar remarks in a social media post on Tuesday.

"They (the U.S.) have ideas, some of which are acceptable to us and some of which are unacceptable to us," Netanyahu said without elaborating.

Basem Naim, a senior Hamas official, told Reuters on Sunday that the group remained committed to the roadmap agreed with mediators in Cairo 10 days ago.

"We expect the mediators and the U.S. guarantor to press Netanyahu and his government to adhere to the roadmap and not obstruct the process for internal political and electoral reasons, while continuing to jeopardize the region's security and stability."

Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich praised Netanyahu.

"We went to war with a central goal: the destruction of Hamas," he said in a statement. "The (military) cannot withdraw even a milimetre from the Gaza Strip. The Gaza Strip cannot begin any process of reconstruction before the complete dismantling and demobilization of Hamas and the Gaza Strip."

Trump said last month that Iran-backed Hamas, which ruled Gaza for nearly two decades before carrying out the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel that triggered the Gaza war, had agreed to lay down its weapons.

Hamas avoids the use of the term "disarmament" and said the group agreed to hand over weapons to be stored under a U.S.-backed Palestinian technocrat administration that would run the affairs in Gaza under the supervision of Trump's Board of Peace.