Some protesters held signs reading: "The people will remember October 7 on October 27," a reference to an Israeli general election 20 days away that is being viewed as a referendum on Netanyahu's long tenure in power.

"We need the change and we need hope and we need to know that we have a government that cares about the public and doesn't work also only for themselves," said protester Shaked Arrad.

Netanyahu has rejected blame for the security breach and resisted calls for an independent investigation. That has frustrated many in Israel, including families of those killed in the attacks, some of whom have joined the election race.

In a statement released by his office, Netanyahu said: "The nation unites on this day in the longing for our dear ones."

Referring to his country's ongoing attacks in Gaza, he added: "We will complete the mission: we have settled the score and will continue settling the score with all the murderers."

Election polls show neither Netanyahu nor his main competitors would muster enough seats in parliament to form a coalition if a vote were held today.

Displaced recall life before Israeli assault

The anniversary is the first since the Oct. 10, 2025, ceasefire deal, which has left Israel in control of around two-thirds of Gaza, where it has demolished remaining buildings and ordered residents out.

Hamas controls the remaining third of the territory, a narrow strip on the coast where the 2 million population mostly live in makeshift tents and bombed-out buildings.