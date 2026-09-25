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President Donald Trump is pressing forward with an unprecedented push for his administration to obtain sensitive voter data ahead of the US midterm elections, despite repeated losses in court, in a hunt for noncitizens illegally registered to vote, though there has been no evidence of widespread fraud of this kind.

Responding to a legal challenge to a key element of Trump's plans, Justice Department lawyers are set to ask a federal judge in Maryland on Friday not to block the Department of Homeland Security from creating lists of US citizens who are eligible to vote. Trump's fellow Republicans are fighting to keep control of Congress in the Nov. 3 midterms.

Greenbelt, Maryland-based US District Judge Paula Xinis is holding a hearing in a lawsuit by privacy advocates seeking to block the department's plans to implement an executive order Trump signed in March. The order directed DHS to create the citizen lists using data housed throughout the federal government and share them with state election officials. Under the order, state officials could face criminal prosecution if ineligible people are found to have voted in their states.

The federal government has never previously compiled any such lists. The US Constitution assigns the administration of federal elections to individual states.

The plaintiffs argue that the DHS plan to create the lists would collect information on American citizens from other federal government entities, including the Social Security Administration, in ways that violate privacy laws.