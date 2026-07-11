If your supply of Forever stamps is running low, you might want to restock now because the stamps will cost more soon.
The U.S. Postal Service is raising the price of Forever stamps from 78 cents to 82 cents on Sunday, July 12. Overall, the Postal Service is raising mailing services product prices by about 4.8%, according to USPS.
When Forever stamps were introduced in 2007, they cost 41 cents each. The price has been rising regularly with the Postal Service upping the price of the Forever stamp from 73 cents to 78 cents in July 2025.
With the latest bump, the price of Forever stamps has increased 100% in 19 years.
Initially issued at the going price of a First-Class stamp, the "Forever" stamps were meant to help consumers with future price changes. No matter when they were purchased, the stamps would always be good for sending mail.
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Any stamps you have now that you bought for 78 cents or less can still be used even after this latest price increase.
Here's what to know before picking up your stamps.
When are stamp prices going up?
The Postal Service will increase prices on Sunday, July 12, 2026.
How much will Forever stamps cost?
The price of Forever stamps will increase from 78 cents to 82 cents.
Other postage products are set to increase
Other price increases include:
Domestic postcards: 61 cents to 65 cents.
Letters (metered 1 ounce): 74 cents to 78 cents.
Letters (1 ounce): 78 cents to 82 cents.
International postcards: $1.70 to $1.75.
International letter (1 ounce): $1.70 to $1.75.
The additional-ounce price for single-piece letters will remain at 29 cents, according to the USPS.
Why is the Postal Service raising prices?
The Postal Service filed its intent to raise prices on April 9, 2026. The Postal Regulatory Commission on May 27 approved the Postal Service's price changes.
The price increases were needed to help the Postal Service address rising costs and other challenges, the agency said in its announcement.
"In the midst of the severe financial crisis facing the Postal Service and continued rising operational costs, the Postal Service is using all available tools, including available regulatory pricing authority, to ensure we can continue to fulfill our universal service obligation and serve the American public," the Postal Service said at the time.
In a financial analysis report released May 21, the Postal Regulatory Commission noted the Postal Service recorded a net loss of $2.7 billion for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2025. The agency has operated at a loss over the past decade, the commission said.
"Losses sustained over the past 10 years have weakened the Postal Service’s financial position, resulting in a significant gap between assets and liabilities," the commission said in the report.