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U.S. and Iranian forces exchanged missile and drone attacks on Monday and clashed over control of the Strait of Hormuz, casting doubt on the viability of an interim deal to halt their war and driving oil prices higher.

After Iran's announcement of the strait's closure over the weekend, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States would probably take over the waterway and should be reimbursed for controlling the vital shipping route.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Monday they had targeted U.S. military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait, destroyed radar systems in Oman and hit fuel tanks and ammunition depots at Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan in response to U.S. strikes.

The U.S. military said it had struck Iranian air defense systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities and small boats on Sunday, using aircraft, naval vessels and drones.

On Monday, the U.S. attacked military sites in southern parts of Iran, including Qeshm, Bandar Abbas and Abadan, Iran's official news agency IRNA said, citing a local official.

Bahrain said its air defense systems had destroyed several Iranian missile and drone attacks early on Monday.

The latest exchanges mark an escalation in both the pace and geographic reach of attacks over the past week, throwing into question an interim U.S.-Iranian agreement signed last month to reopen the strait and halt hostilities while the sides pursued a further 60 days of negotiations.

Trump has said he considers the ceasefire over, while leaving the door open to further talks.