Hazel Clark, professor of Fashion Studies at Parsons School of Design, said there's "one very consistent image of Donald Trump," adding that it's difficult to "get a sense of his real personality through his clothes."

Donald Trump keeps it straight to the point: He wears a suit, a white collared shirt, a tie, and an occasional "Make America Great Again" hat, an iconic symbol of his campaign. There are appearances where he would wear a patterned or blue tie, but he often sticks with his party's color. In Nebraska, he opted for blue.

"We've got to remember his age ... the world he's been brought up in is a world where men dress more formally when they're out in the world of work. He's been brought up in business," she continued. "It's almost like a brand or a costume. Somebody else could put on that suit and tie and have the hair, and we would immediately note it was Donald Trump."

Trump, in an interview with Esquire in 2008, said he "always wear(s) a suit."

"Looking one's best is good for confidence. High self-esteem is important for effective performance," Trump had said at the time. "Dressing well is also a sign of respect, for yourself and for others.

He added that wearing a suit every day also saves him time, while also making him look appropriate.