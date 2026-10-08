President Donald Trump has given insight into his preferred brand when it comes to his suits.
The president, while speaking at a rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, on Oct. 5, flashed the inside of his navy suit, revealing a Jos. A. Bank label. The brand, considered an affordable one, is a notable shift from his staple high-end Brioni suits.
Established in 1905, Jos. A. Bank is headquartered in Dublin, California, and operates more than 180 stores nationwide, according to its website. The brand says it "is not just another menswear retailer," and offers a "heritage of quality workmanship, an extensive selection of beautifully made, classically styled tailored and casual clothing and prices typically 20 to 30 percent below our competitors."
"From men’s suits and dress shirts to sportcoats, custom suits, tuxedo rentals and more, we offer distinctive looks and classic styles for the modern man — including Big & Tall sizes," the brand says on its website.
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Jos. A. Bank did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment and more information on the president's suit. It currently operates under the parent company Tailored Brands after Men’s Wearhouse was bought in 2014 for $1.8 billion.
The moment soon gained traction on social media, with users commenting that the president's choice of outfit is a "recession indicator," considering the brand's most expensive suits cost between $630 and $680, and others criticizing Trump for wearing an outfit that presumably may have been manufactured overseas.
The White House did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for a comment.
A look at Trump's style, branding
Experts previously weighed in on the style of politicians, including Trump's, ahead of the 2024 presidential election, noting that they make intentional choices to attract the broadest audience.
Hazel Clark, professor of Fashion Studies at Parsons School of Design, said there's "one very consistent image of Donald Trump," adding that it's difficult to "get a sense of his real personality through his clothes."
Donald Trump keeps it straight to the point: He wears a suit, a white collared shirt, a tie, and an occasional "Make America Great Again" hat, an iconic symbol of his campaign. There are appearances where he would wear a patterned or blue tie, but he often sticks with his party's color. In Nebraska, he opted for blue.
"We've got to remember his age ... the world he's been brought up in is a world where men dress more formally when they're out in the world of work. He's been brought up in business," she continued. "It's almost like a brand or a costume. Somebody else could put on that suit and tie and have the hair, and we would immediately note it was Donald Trump."
Trump, in an interview with Esquire in 2008, said he "always wear(s) a suit."
"Looking one's best is good for confidence. High self-esteem is important for effective performance," Trump had said at the time. "Dressing well is also a sign of respect, for yourself and for others.
He added that wearing a suit every day also saves him time, while also making him look appropriate.
"I have too much to think about to devote a lot of time to it," he had said about whether he decides his outfit each day.