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WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security plans to start expanding its effort to investigate alleged voter fraud this week, CNN has reported, citing federal guidance it reviewed.

Starting Tuesday, an investigative unit within the department, Homeland Security Investigations, will begin a “coordinated criminal voter fraud surge initiative to pursue investigative leads, conduct field interviews, and support timely prosecutorial review,” the guidance said, according to CNN.

The investigative work would take place from early September to mid-October in states including Washington, Wisconsin, Missouri, Georgia, California, Pennsylvania, Nevada, New York and Connecticut, CNN said.

The effort kicks off as Republicans are locked in a tight battle to retain control of Congress in midterm elections to be held in November.

The Homeland Security department could not be immediately reached for comment.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order in March, directing the Homeland Security department to compile and transmit to states a list of U.S. citizens eligible to vote in each state, and the Justice Department to prioritize investigating and prosecuting state and local election officials who issue ballots to people deemed "not eligible" to vote in federal elections.

It also required the U.S. Postal Service to deliver ballots only to voters on ⁠each state's approved mail-in ballot list.