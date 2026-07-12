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U.S. and Iranian forces have exchanged heavy missile and drone assaults, with Tehran targeting U.S. facilities in states across the Gulf on Sunday and saying it had again closed the vital Strait of Hormuz.

The strikes were the latest in a cycle of attacks and counter-attacks as Iran seeks to assert control over shipping through the strait. However, the latest barrage marked a sharp escalation in pace and range.

The attacks extended to the United Arab Emirates, which had not been targeted since early May, and Qatar, a mediator in ceasefire talks that had not come under attack since April.

The renewed violence casts further doubt on the future of an interim U.S.-Iranian agreement signed last month that aimed to reopen the strait and end the war after a further 60 days of negotiations.

In the past week, U.S. President Donald Trump has said he considers the ceasefire over, while leaving the door open to more talks.

The war that began with U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran on February 28 has destabilized the Gulf, while Iran's effective blockade of the strait has driven energy prices higher, fueling global inflation.

Higher prices, especially for gasoline, are politically sensitive for Trump ahead of November's congressional elections.

Flurry of strikes

Although the interim deal was intended to reopen the strait, which carried one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas shipments before the war, Iran has sought to establish a permanent system for collecting fees and has warned vessels not to sail without its authorization.