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The Houthi movement that controls northern Yemen accused Saudi Arabia on Monday of launching airstrikes against the international airport in Sanaa, and vowed to retaliate, testing a truce in the long-running conflict between the kingdom and the Iran-aligned group.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree called the attacks "blatant aggression" and said they had ended a period of de-escalation. He said regional power Saudi Arabia would bear the consequences and that the attack would not go unanswered.

The general aviation authority of Yemen's internationally recognized government ordered the closure of all airports nationwide to air traffic until further notice.

The Saudi government's communication office did not immediately respond to the accusations.

Earlier on Monday, the defense ministry of Yemen's internationally recognized government said its armed forces had targeted the runway at Sanaa International Airport to prevent an Iranian plane from landing. A spokesman for Yemen's armed forces later said the aircraft had landed safely at Hodeidah airport, a Houthi-controlled facility.

The government, which operates from the southern port of Aden, has the backing of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.

Yemen has faced civil war and proxy warfare from outside powers for more than a decade, since the Houthis seized the capital and forced the internationally recognized government to relocate to the south.