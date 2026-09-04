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WASHINGTON − The Trump administration is once again asking the Supreme Court to let the U.S. Postal Service tighten the use of mail-in ballots ahead of the November midterm elections, which will decide control of Congress.

In an emergency appeal filed on Sept. 3, the administration asked the court to lift a judge's ruling that paused President Donald Trump's new role for the Postal Service.

That ruling came after the Supreme Court last month said a previous ruling from U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani was premature because it came before the Postal Service had finalized rules for how it would implement Trump’s executive order.

Talwani issued the latest block a day after the Postal Service published its final rules, finding that they are probably unconstitutional and would be impossible to carry out in time for this year's elections.

Her hold on the policy is temporary and will expire on Sept. 10 unless she extends it, a move the judge is considering.

The administration told the Supreme Court that they should intervene now − despite the lack of a final decision from Talwani and before an appeals court has weighed in − because of the fast-approaching election.

North Carolina will begin mailing absentee ballots to voters on Sept. 4.

Rick Hasen, an elections expert and law professor at UCLA, called the early intervention request by the administration "highly unusual procedurally."