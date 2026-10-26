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Anthropic disclosed steep losses and red-hot revenue growth in its US IPO filing on Monday, as the Claude-parent laid out its ambition to build AI systems capable of reshaping the global economy despite the high costs of developing the technology.

The prospectus highlights the AI company's rapid growth over the past year, fueled by Big Tech's breakneck spending that has driven a rally in AI stocks while raising concerns about lofty valuations and rising debt.

The company also flagged growing risks from AI technology, underscoring concerns over its potential to cause harm which had led CEO Dario Amodei to call for a slowdown in development of advanced models.

Anthropic's net loss in the first half of 2026 widened sharply to $80.7 billion, largely due to a rise in the fair value of bonds convertible into company's shares. Revenue in this period stood at about $16.3 billion.

The company's revenue grew a staggering 1,368% in the three months ended June 30 from a year ago, but warned in the prospectus that revenue growth rate could decline over time and fluctuate from time to time.

The IPO, which is likely to be as early as later this month, is expected to establish Anthropic, the AI lab behind the viral Claude models, as a benchmark for how Wall Street values leading AI companies, including rival OpenAI.

The IPO push comes despite a once-busy fall listing calendar thinning out as choppy markets prompt companies to delay their offerings. Analysts said that would give Anthropic access to a deep pool of capital to fund its costly AI ambitions.