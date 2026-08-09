Q. My 91-year-old mother recently moved in with us. I tried to change her address in the SSA's records, but they won't let me. Why not?

A: It has to do with privacy laws. Those laws say you can't have access to someone else's Social Security records — even your own mother's. I know you are just trying to help her. But the law is very strict about this.

If your mother is mentally incapable of handling her own Social Security affairs, then you can file to be what the SSA calls her "representative payee." Once you have that designation, you can handle all of your mom's Social Security matters, including filing a change of address.

However, if your mom is still mentally competent, then you are just going to have to figure out some way for her to contact the SSA to change her address.

Q: I'm trying to help my aging father with his Social Security affairs. I have been appointed his power of attorney. But the Social Security people say this isn't good enough. That makes no sense.

A: Well, it will make sense when you hear my explanation. As I pointed out in the answer to the prior question, it all comes down to those privacy laws. Only your dad can have access to his Social Security records — unless he is judged to be mentally incompetent. And if he is, then you have to file to be his "representative payee."