But reviewers said camera compromises, including no telephoto lens, and third-party apps still to be reworked for the new display size could disappoint some buyers.

They also said the folded Duo is less handy for the quick tasks most users do daily and several prominent reviewers recommended against it for many Apple customers.

"It's been a lot of fun trying the Duo out for a week, but it feels like I've gotten to use an extraordinarily polished prototype — not a finished product that I'd want to buy and carry," wrote longtime Apple commentator John Gruber.

Tech commentator Marques Brownlee said in a YouTube review that for a regular person who mostly texts and browses, "it is probably a no. But if the $2,000 doesn't mean much to you, and you like the idea, after the learning curve and getting used to not having facial identification, it is a really fun phone."

In Berlin, YouTube content creator Patrick Wolter was impressed that the Duo works as a phone and an iPad in one.

"I've always found it a hassle to carry around a separate tablet, especially since I already have a laptop and other gear," he said. "In the long run, this will likely end up replacing those other devices."

Tough to find

Apple's entry into the relatively niche foldables market could bring the format to a much broader audience, said Francisco Jeronimo, vice president at market researcher IDC.

IDC expects Apple will take 44% of the foldable market value in 2026 on 31% of units. By 2027, it will become the market leader both in value and units shipped, IDC forecast.