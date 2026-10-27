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Cereal lovers often worry about keeping their breakfast foods fresh. Cheerios is serving up a new solution.

The General Mills-owned cereal brand has teamed with Ziploc on what the companies call the first resealable bag inside a traditional cereal box.

Boxes of Cheerios and Honey Nut Cheerios with a Ziploc PantrySeal bag will become available beginning Tuesday, Oct. 27, exclusively at Walmart.com before rolling out to retailers nationwide in the coming months, the companies say in a news release.

The cereal maker had gotten hundreds of thousands of consumer reactions about their attempts to keep cereal fresh, with many already clipping it or transferring it to another container.

"General Mills has received letters, emails and DMs asking for an easier way to reseal a cereal box, and we decided it was time to partner with the ultimate freshness brand: Ziploc," said Emilie Knox, vice president and business unit director for Cheerios at General Mills, in a statement. "Cheerios with Ziploc PantrySeal takes a small, everyday cereal frustration and finally gives consumers the simple solution they’ve been asking for, making the whole routine easier and more enjoyable."

How does the seal work?

The resealable bag in the new Cheerios and Honey Nut Cheerios boxes opens only partially across the top to create a convenient "pour spout," then seals closed.

Ziploc had to design a seal that could be applied to the cereal bag, but not slow down production, as there's nearly one box of Cheerios produced every second at the General Mills plant in Buffalo, New York, the companies said.